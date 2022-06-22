Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.11

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.11 and traded as low as $29.20. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 9,233 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

