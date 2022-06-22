Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Up 1.2%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.29 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59.10 ($0.72). 272,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 422,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.40 ($0.72).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.08) target price on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

