Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.