Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.35 EPS.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
