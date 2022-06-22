Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 38,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,942 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

