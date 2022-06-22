Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.76

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and traded as low as $19.45. Olympus shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 114,241 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Olympus had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olympus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

