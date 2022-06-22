ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONTF. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of -0.07. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,621 shares of company stock worth $444,460. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ON24 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.