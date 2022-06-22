OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $109,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

