Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 14,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 10,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.
About Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opawica Explorations (OPWEF)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.