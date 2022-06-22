Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 14,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 10,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

