Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $3.40. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 5,266 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Optical Cable during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

