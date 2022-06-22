OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.13

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.16. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 2,811 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimumBank by 676.3% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

