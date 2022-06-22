Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
OGEN opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.12.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
