Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OGEN stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.12.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
