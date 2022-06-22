Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 160,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

