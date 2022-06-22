Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $17.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Organovo by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

