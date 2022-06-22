Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Trading Up 5.5%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.
About Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF)
