Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Trading Up 5.5%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

About Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.