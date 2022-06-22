Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.78. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 35,603 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEED. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

