Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys 463 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

