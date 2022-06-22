Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.