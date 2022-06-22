Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 45,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 31,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 965.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.