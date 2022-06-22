Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

