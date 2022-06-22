Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $124.57 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

