Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $218,333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after acquiring an additional 593,329 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.