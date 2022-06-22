Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $455.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

