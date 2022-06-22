Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after acquiring an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

