Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $246.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

