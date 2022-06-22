Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $549,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Comcast by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 163,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 76,190 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

