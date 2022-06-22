Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $590,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,058 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

