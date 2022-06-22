Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,261,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

MCD opened at $239.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

