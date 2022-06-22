Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $753,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

