Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $782,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

