Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Griffin Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

