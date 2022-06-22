Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.34. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,056. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.