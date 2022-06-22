Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 62.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 388.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 11.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -132.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

