Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.35.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.