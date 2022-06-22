Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

NYSE UNP opened at $209.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

