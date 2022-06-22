Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.08 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

