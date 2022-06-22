Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $356.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.85 and a 200-day moving average of $468.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

