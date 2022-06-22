Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,464 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

