Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.