Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 252 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $315.76 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.98 and its 200 day moving average is $396.74. The company has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

