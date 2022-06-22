Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 353 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 102,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.36 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

