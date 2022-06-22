Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $196.19 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.17 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

