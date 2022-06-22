Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 98 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.69.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $162.63 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

