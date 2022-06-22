Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Takes $541,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

