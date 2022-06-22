Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

