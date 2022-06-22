Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $13,625,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

