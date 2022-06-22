Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.98 and its 200-day moving average is $257.21. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

