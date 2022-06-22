Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Shares Down 0.3%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSI. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osiris Acquisition (OSI)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.