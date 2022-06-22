Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Lowered to $80.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.
Shares of OTIS opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 114.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $21,459,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $657,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
