OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Stock Price Up 1%

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 25.25 and last traded at 25.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27,775.00 to $13,250.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 28.01.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

